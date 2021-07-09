Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julia Mermelstein

Blockchain Creator App - Project Fingerprint

Julia Mermelstein
Julia Mermelstein
Blockchain Creator App - Project Fingerprint
UI designs for an app that documents musicians and artists creative process. Each project is logged with a parametric fingerprint, proving ownership and copyright.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Julia Mermelstein
Julia Mermelstein

