kojø - design editor dashboard

🙌 Hey folks!
Proud to share with you an enhanced dashboard for my favorite product – kojo.
Kojo is a mobile design tool made by designers for designers. All desktop capabilities & flexibility at your fingertips.
Want to upgrade your product?
Reach me at: designer.salo@gmail.com
