Custom Emote for Twitch.tv/pengwinsss

Custom Emote for Twitch.tv/pengwinsss illustration adobe photoshop adobe illustrator twitch emotes twitch design branding adobe
I was commissioned by my friend Jake at twitch.tv/pengwinsss for another custom emote! This was was heavily inspired by the "monkasteer" Pepe the frog meme. Jake wanted a racing emote since he has mostly been streaming Trackmania recently.

If you're interested in custom emotes and/or sub badges for your Twitch channel, please use the email button on my page to inquire!

