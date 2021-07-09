Custom Emote for Twitch.tv/pengwinsss

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I was commissioned by my friend Jake at twitch.tv/pengwinsss for another custom emote! This was was heavily inspired by the "monkasteer" Pepe the frog meme. Jake wanted a racing emote since he has mostly been streaming Trackmania recently.
If you're interested in custom emotes and/or sub badges for your Twitch channel, please use the email button on my page to inquire!