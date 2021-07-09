Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Biradhwaj Senapati

CRED Redesign Concept

Biradhwaj Senapati
Biradhwaj Senapati
  • Save
CRED Redesign Concept web design graphic design ui ux redesign redesign concept bank redesign banking website banking app credit card app credit card cred
Download color palette

Full project linked in my Behance.
https://www.behance.net/biradhwaj

Biradhwaj Senapati
Biradhwaj Senapati

More by Biradhwaj Senapati

View profile
    • Like