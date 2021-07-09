Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farhan Ahamed Jahangir

Book cover design

Farhan Ahamed Jahangir
Farhan Ahamed Jahangir
  • Save
Book cover design branding ui animation graphic design motion graphics 3d professional logo luxury minimal logo creativelogo creative design creative logo logo illustration design minimal
Download color palette

Hello,
I'm a professional graphic designer expert on logo design.
If you need any type of logo Please Follow me
--------------------------------------------------------
✉️Say hello : jahangirfarhanahamed@gmail.com
WhatsApp +88 01747-379626
-----------------------------
On Fiveer
https://www.fiverr.com/farhanahamedjah?up_rollout=true
On Behance:
https://www.behance.net/farhanahamedjahangir
On Dribbble
https://dribbble.com/farhanahamed145
On Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/farhanahamedjahangir1/
On Twitter
https://twitter.com/FarhanAhamedJa3
On Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/farhanahamedjahangi
On LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/farhan-ahamed-jahangir-247104208/
On Skype
https://join.skype.com/invite/uw8mdd35c3mI
& many more!
✍️ Start from scratch
💲 Reasonable price
Thank You :)

Farhan Ahamed Jahangir
Farhan Ahamed Jahangir

More by Farhan Ahamed Jahangir

View profile
    • Like