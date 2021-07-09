Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ᴊᴀᴛɪɴ ᴘʀɪᴛᴍᴀɴɪ

Finance App

ᴊᴀᴛɪɴ ᴘʀɪᴛᴍᴀɴɪ
ᴊᴀᴛɪɴ ᴘʀɪᴛᴍᴀɴɪ
  • Save
Finance App branding vector illustration ux trading cards finance 3d graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a Finance app. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Instagram - jatin_uiux

Thanks !

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
ᴊᴀᴛɪɴ ᴘʀɪᴛᴍᴀɴɪ
ᴊᴀᴛɪɴ ᴘʀɪᴛᴍᴀɴɪ

More by ᴊᴀᴛɪɴ ᴘʀɪᴛᴍᴀɴɪ

View profile
    • Like