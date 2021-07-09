Personal website footer background

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
illustration design retrowave branding 1980s blue gradient
This is a part of the footer I am creating for my personal website with a strong synth wave vibe (the entire website will have same retro look). Sunset will probably be animated all will somehow go down depending on the scroll of the page.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
