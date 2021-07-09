Personal website footer background

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a part of the footer I am creating for my personal website with a strong synth wave vibe (the entire website will have same retro look). Sunset will probably be animated all will somehow go down depending on the scroll of the page.