Atharva Sakharkar

Crypto App Onboarding

Atharva Sakharkar
Atharva Sakharkar
  • Save
Crypto App Onboarding ui ux design ui design crypto wallet nft crypto branding ui logo illustration vector typography minimal app design
Download color palette

Found a great free 3D illustrations ⭐ pack this week. Decided to put it to test with a couple of onboarding screens😀

Let me know what you guys think !

Link to the free 3D illustration pack: iconscout.com/3d-pack/cryptocurrency-87

Atharva Sakharkar
Atharva Sakharkar

More by Atharva Sakharkar

View profile
    • Like