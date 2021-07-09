Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
BleckDezigns

Clubhouse - Logo Redesign Concept

BleckDezigns
BleckDezigns
  • Save
Clubhouse - Logo Redesign Concept icon bold identity app icon logo redesign logomark identity design monogram black hand symbol brand identity logo mark redesign logotype logo concept clubhouse branding logo design logo
Download color palette

My logo design concept for Clubhouse.
....................................................................................
Are you in need of a logo design for your business? Follow me on instagram @bleckdezigns
Feel free to reach out to me bleckdezigns@gmail.com

BleckDezigns
BleckDezigns

More by BleckDezigns

View profile
    • Like