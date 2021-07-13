Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MPS Store Grand Opening 🥳

MPS Store Grand Opening 🥳
I’m proud to announce the launch of my online store! It’s been a long time coming, but I’m so excited to release my first set of products into the wild. You can find all of these stickers and more on my website www.michaelperetti.com/shop

Plus, to celebrate, everything in the store is 15% off until the end of the month. No code needed.

