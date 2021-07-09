Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Om Prakash

Sidenav Component

Om Prakash
Om Prakash
  • Save
Sidenav Component download component webdesigner webdesign navigation sidebar sidenav dashboard uidesigner design ui uiux uidesigns uidesign
Download color palette

UI Component Series 1/3 : Sidenav

Download from figma community : https://www.figma.com/community/file/992838552648496734/Sidebar-Component

Om Prakash
Om Prakash

More by Om Prakash

View profile
    • Like