Katie Luke
Summer Disconnect Swag Pack

Katie Luke
Katie Luke for Connected
Summer Disconnect Swag Pack illustration graphic design branding
Summer Disconnect Swag Pack illustration graphic design branding
Summer Disconnect Swag Pack illustration graphic design branding
A couple of times a year, Connectors take an afternoon to disconnect, enjoy the great outdoors, and take a break away from their screens.

This t-shirt is designed to remind us of the sun setting behind the tree line while dipping our toes into Canoe Lake at Camp Ahmek. Paired with a frisbee, it's the perfect package to remind of us of our fellow Connectors while enjoying nature.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
