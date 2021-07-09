Okraks

Conference It Mobile UI Concept

design ux ui mobile concept
Mobile UI Concept for Conference It, an in house project that streamlines the entire process meeting attendees go through (from Check In, Registration, Resource Sharing, Asking questions during presentations and others) I hope to complete the concept and post the other screens in another shot. Thoughts?

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
