Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samoresh Kumar paul

Packaging Design

Samoresh Kumar paul
Samoresh Kumar paul
  • Save
Packaging Design ui banner ad illustration design logo social media kit social media banner banner design banner box packaging flyer brand package design product design label package branding graphic design packaging design
Download color palette

I am an expert Graphic Designer.
I have been working for over 3 years took these Brochures, Business cards & Flyers, Logos & Brands, Packaging, Social media posts, Ads, Banners, Labels, Facebook covers Design.

Why would you hire me?
1. I have the BEST IDEA About Design
2. I will Provide you Modern Design.
3. I will provide you suitable files for printing and web media use.
4. Unlimited Revisions.
And I will do my best to try to provide the kind of services you want ...

Fiverr:https://cutt.ly/1zhPUgO

Thank you
Samoresh Kumar paul

Samoresh Kumar paul
Samoresh Kumar paul

More by Samoresh Kumar paul

View profile
    • Like