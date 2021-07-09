Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Naveen Kumar

Cryptocurrency Trading and Wallet App Design

Naveen Kumar
Naveen Kumar
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Trading and Wallet App Design mobile design figma app design figma wallet app design crypto app design app design bitcoin wallet bitcoin app crypto wallet app crypto wallet wallet app crypto app cryptocurrency cryptocurrency app
Download color palette

Cryptocurrency Trading and Wallet App Design
Tool Use : Figma

Naveen Kumar
Naveen Kumar

More by Naveen Kumar

View profile
    • Like