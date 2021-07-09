Leigh Nunn
UpStart Media

Merit Opt-In Page

Leigh Nunn
UpStart Media
Leigh Nunn for UpStart Media
Hire Us
  • Save
Merit Opt-In Page emergency first aid opt-in cpr design ux ui website web
Download color palette

One of the primary UX goals for the meritemergency.com redesign was to keep the navigation as clean as possible and to drive users to a single, dedicated opt-in page for conversion.

Rather than asking users to fill out a form on a typical Contact Us page, our goal was in increase inquiries (conversions) by sending them to a value-add opt-in page.

We used a video and supporting copy to tell prospective customers what to do next, what will happen when they do, and what they will get because of it. We've coupled that with a multi-part form to decrease any potential resistance to form fills.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
UpStart Media
UpStart Media
Design that grows your bottom line.
Hire Us

More by UpStart Media

View profile
    • Like