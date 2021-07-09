Merit Opt-In Page

One of the primary UX goals for the meritemergency.com redesign was to keep the navigation as clean as possible and to drive users to a single, dedicated opt-in page for conversion.

Rather than asking users to fill out a form on a typical Contact Us page, our goal was in increase inquiries (conversions) by sending them to a value-add opt-in page.

We used a video and supporting copy to tell prospective customers what to do next, what will happen when they do, and what they will get because of it. We've coupled that with a multi-part form to decrease any potential resistance to form fills.