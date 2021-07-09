José Christy

Concept Hero Section For Restaurant

Concept Hero Section For Restaurant ui minimalistic website landing page hero section header design concept branding
Hello everyone!

What do you think about this concept design? 😊
Let me know if you want to see the full case! 👉

This layout can be used for any kind of High End Restaurants that need a bit of sophistication in their branding.

I've opted for a modern, clean and minimalistic design, but if you want I can develop this concept into a full fledged functional website using Elementor Builder for your Restaurant Business with integrated Booking systems in place.

Font used: Poppins (Free licence for commercial use)

Not the best font in this case, I can choose other fonts depending on the brand goals.

Image: Unsplash (Attribute Free)

Instagram: @webentor

If you want to hire me as a web designer for your personal or commercial projects, don't hesitate to message me on IG. I'll reply within 24 hours.

Thank you!

