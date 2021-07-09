Concept Hero Section For Restaurant

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everyone!
What do you think about this concept design? 😊
Let me know if you want to see the full case! 👉
This layout can be used for any kind of High End Restaurants that need a bit of sophistication in their branding.
I've opted for a modern, clean and minimalistic design, but if you want I can develop this concept into a full fledged functional website using Elementor Builder for your Restaurant Business with integrated Booking systems in place.
Font used: Poppins (Free licence for commercial use)
Not the best font in this case, I can choose other fonts depending on the brand goals.
Image: Unsplash (Attribute Free)
Thank you!