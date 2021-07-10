Design Potion - Figma illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Design Potion - purely made in Figma
I take challenge to create illustration in Figma these day. After exploring I found
Figma is not just meant for UI design or prototyping. It's a magic wand for the design wizard to design anything you want.
------
Available to collect as #NFT at Foundation
Sold .33ΞTH
----
More exciting stuff coming, so keep tuning on
Instagram | Twitter
✌️