Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
vijay verma

Design Potion - Figma illustration

vijay verma
vijay verma
Hire Me
  • Save
Design Potion - Figma illustration colorful liquid vial design potion nft illustration figma
Design Potion - Figma illustration colorful liquid vial design potion nft illustration figma
Design Potion - Figma illustration colorful liquid vial design potion nft illustration figma
Design Potion - Figma illustration colorful liquid vial design potion nft illustration figma
Download color palette
  1. Design Potion - Figma - 3.png
  2. Design Potion - Figma - 2.png
  3. Design Potion - Figma - 1.png
  4. Design Potion - Figma - 4.png

Design Potion - purely made in Figma
I take challenge to create illustration in Figma these day. After exploring I found

Figma is not just meant for UI design or prototyping. It's a magic wand for the design wizard to design anything you want.

------
Available to collect as #NFT at Foundation

Sold .33ΞTH
----
More exciting stuff coming, so keep tuning on
Instagram | Twitter
✌️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
vijay verma
vijay verma
A design chef, cooking design @zomato
Hire Me

More by vijay verma

View profile
    • Like