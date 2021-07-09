Algolia eCommerce Search & Discovery UI Kit

I had the pleasure of working along side the Algolia team in creating a best-in-class search and discovery design system and UI kit. This kit includes fully responsive desktop and mobile screens for:

• Home

• Multi-category Autocomplete

• Search & Category Product Listing

• Filtering Panel

• Product Detail with Recommendations

• Checkout

• Store Locator

The best part is that it is open source and fully customizable. It can be downloaded here in the figma community.