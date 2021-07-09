Algolia eCommerce Search & Discovery UI Kit

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had the pleasure of working along side the Algolia team in creating a best-in-class search and discovery design system and UI kit. This kit includes fully responsive desktop and mobile screens for:
• Home
• Multi-category Autocomplete
• Search & Category Product Listing
• Filtering Panel
• Product Detail with Recommendations
• Checkout
• Store Locator
The best part is that it is open source and fully customizable. It can be downloaded here in the figma community.