Algolia eCommerce Search & Discovery UI Kit

Algolia eCommerce Search & Discovery UI Kit
I had the pleasure of working along side the Algolia team in creating a best-in-class search and discovery design system and UI kit. This kit includes fully responsive desktop and mobile screens for:

• Home
• Multi-category Autocomplete
• Search & Category Product Listing
• Filtering Panel
• Product Detail with Recommendations
• Checkout
• Store Locator

The best part is that it is open source and fully customizable. It can be downloaded here in the figma community.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
