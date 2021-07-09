Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dashboard Admin Venue

Dashboard Admin Venue ux vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Welcome everyone🌞

This is a dashboard design for one of my courses, Human Computer Interaction. Displays monthly statistics, income, and booking list of application users. I wanna grow with u, so I need ur comments, suggestions, and feedback a lot.
Thank you🌤

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
