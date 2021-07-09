Alexander Nedviga

46 Pearl Background Textures

Alexander Nedviga
Alexander Nedviga
  • Save
46 Pearl Background Textures design surface backdrop pattern texture background surfaces patterns backgrounds textures pearlpattern pearlbackground pearltexture pearl
Download color palette

46 Fantastic different styled Pearl background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.

Features:
- High Quality
- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 Px, 83 x 55 Inches, 72 Dpi
- Files Extension: Jpg
- Quantity: 46 Pcs
- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.
- 12000 x 4000 Px *.psd Photoshop file with stones on white isolated background

Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/46-pearl-background-textures/

~ Thank you & Enjoy using ~

Alexander Nedviga
Alexander Nedviga

More by Alexander Nedviga

View profile
    • Like