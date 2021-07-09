Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
James Christmas

Stylo - S Lettermark Logo Design

James Christmas
James Christmas
Hire Me
  • Save
Stylo - S Lettermark Logo Design geometric minimal mark letter s logo lettermark graphic design branding identitity brand brand identity design logo logo design
Stylo - S Lettermark Logo Design geometric minimal mark letter s logo lettermark graphic design branding identitity brand brand identity design logo logo design
Download color palette
  1. stylo-logo-shot-2.png
  2. stylo-logo-shot.png

Stylo Logo Design.

'S' lettermark logo concept for a personal project.

Interested in working with me?
hello@jameschristmas.design
www.jameschristmas.design

James Christmas
James Christmas
Logo Design & Brand Identity.
Hire Me

More by James Christmas

View profile
    • Like