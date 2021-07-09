Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Faradilah Putri Damayanti

Grocery App

app icon typography ux vector branding ui logo illustration design
Welcome everyone🌞

This is the result of a design exploration that I have done is a grocery app. There is a choice of categories, types that are sold by category, and a description of the type selected. I wanna grow with u, so I need ur comments, suggestions, and feedback a lot.
Thank you🌤

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
