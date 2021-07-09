Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sathwik Prabhu

Minimal Logo Design

Sathwik Prabhu
Sathwik Prabhu
  • Save
Minimal Logo Design s logo logo minimal
Download color palette

Inspired by amazing minimalist logos on Dribbble created by professional designers, today I decided to created a minimalistic logo for myself!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Sathwik Prabhu
Sathwik Prabhu

More by Sathwik Prabhu

View profile
    • Like