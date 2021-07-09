Querubin Studio

Nube - Water gourmet

Nube - Water gourmet
Nube - Water gourmet packaging design brand identity branding logo illustration identity design
Nube - Water gourmet packaging design brand identity branding logo illustration identity design
Nubé is collected at 2,100 meters above sea level, in the cloud forests of the central mountain range, a pristine territory approximately 10,000 years old. The unique composition of Nubé and its organoleptic qualities have led it to obtain three international awards from various European institutes, highlighting Nubé as one of the best gourmet mineral waters in the world.

