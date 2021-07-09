Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beats mobile app design concept

Hello everyone,

This is the new shot for the Beats Mobile App Design.

I hope you all like it. Please share your feedback in a comment below.

Instagram- uxbaba (https://www.instagram.com/uxbaba/)

