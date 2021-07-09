🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Привет всем.
Выложил свой новый проект по онлайн обучению вокалу, буду благодарен если поддержите)
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123153503/Smart-Sing-Vocal-training-service
Сам проект делал давно, но выложить дошли руки только сейчас.
----------
Hello everybody.
I posted my new project on online vocal training, I will be grateful if you support)
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123153503/Smart-Sing-Vocal-training-service
The project itself was done for a long time, but only now got around to putting it out.
