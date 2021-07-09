Kalon Sardin

Another Lilo

Another Lilo friendship illustration digitaldrawing kidlit kidlitart kalonsardin
Ohana means family.
Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.

Full Version ➤ kalonsardin.bzh

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
