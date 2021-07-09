Filosofia font Booklet (back) – School Project

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We were asked to include some existing application examples of the Filsofia font.
One such example is the website "Devices of Defense & Maimery" designed by fuzzco. I find this website really interesting, creative and fun to browse.
Very beautiful print projects for which the Filosofia font was used are the Catalog for the exhibition Déplacements at the Musée d’Art Moderne de la ville de Paris and the Russian novel "Oblomov" by Ivan Goncharov.
My colleague @benj_aminotto and I worked together on a school project.
The assignment was to create a booklet for a font family and present it as if my colleague and I were a font publishing company. The font family in question is Filosofia from Zuzana Licko.
Mockups used:
Six Fold Square Brochure Mockups 4718114
Bezel-Less MacBook Pro with Touch Bar Mockup
Perfume & Business Card Mockup
Sources and photos used:
fontsinuse.com/uses/2853/devices-of-defense-maimery
fontsinuse.com/uses/8941/deplacements
fontsinuse.com/uses/27419/oblomov-by-ivan-goncharov-seven-stories-press
