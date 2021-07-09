Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
artforgame

Animation of the set of slot symbols for the Mexican slot

artforgame
artforgame
  • Save
Download color palette

Where else to have fun if not at a Mexican party?

Absolutely everyone dances and sings on animated symbols! Even cacti and hot peppers dressed in sombreros participate in the celebration.

Piñatas explode, tacos crunch, and tequila bounces on the table with impatience.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/mexican-party/

#Mexico #mexicanthemed #mexicanslot #mexicansymbols #tacos #tequila #sombrero #corn #cactus #maracas #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

artforgame
artforgame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by artforgame

View profile
    • Like