Animation of the set of slot symbols for the Mexican slot

Where else to have fun if not at a Mexican party?

⠀

Absolutely everyone dances and sings on animated symbols! Even cacti and hot peppers dressed in sombreros participate in the celebration.

⠀

Piñatas explode, tacos crunch, and tequila bounces on the table with impatience.

⠀

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/mexican-party/

⁠

#Mexico #mexicanthemed #mexicanslot #mexicansymbols #tacos #tequila #sombrero #corn #cactus #maracas #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines