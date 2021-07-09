Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Geometric Bird

Geometric Bird illustration corporate brand logogrid geometric bird identity design logo
Geometric Bird Logo concept

Send Me an email if you need a custom logo :
fauzisriwidagdo@gmail.com
Check My Live Portfolio on my Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/sriwidagdologos

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
