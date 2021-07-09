Aakif Iqbal

Dashboard - QMS (Queue Management System)

Dashboard - QMS (Queue Management System) inspiration uidesign dashboarddesign uiuxdesign webdesign dashboard das minimal uitrend uiux
Hello Everyone ✋

Take a look at a Dashboard Screen of the project I am working on,
The project is Queue Management System. I tried to make it look minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section below.

Don't forget to Like it :)❤

Thanks !!
