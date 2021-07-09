Iliana_Zg

Hello World

Hello World storytale livingroom details product learning adobeillustration junior colours work adobe adobexd artwork selftaught woman uxdesign design ux vector ui illustration
Hello everyone. I'm Iliana and I am from Zagreb, Croatia. I started learning UX UI Design last year and it's been a passion of mine since then.
This is my first post on Dribbble and I wanted to introduce my self in fun and interesting way. This is an illustration of me learning UX and it is made from scratch in Adobe XD.
I hope you like it :)
Please, feel free to leave your comments.
Thank you :)

