Hello World

Hello everyone. I'm Iliana and I am from Zagreb, Croatia. I started learning UX UI Design last year and it's been a passion of mine since then.

This is my first post on Dribbble and I wanted to introduce my self in fun and interesting way. This is an illustration of me learning UX and it is made from scratch in Adobe XD.

I hope you like it :)

Please, feel free to leave your comments.

Thank you :)