Hello World

Hello everyone. I'm Iliana and I am from Zagreb, Croatia. I started learning UX UI Design last year and it's been a passion of mine since then.
This is my first post on Dribbble and I wanted to introduce my self in fun and interesting way. This is an illustration of me learning UX and it is made from scratch in Adobe XD.
I hope you like it :)
Please, feel free to leave your comments.
Thank you :)