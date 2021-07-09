Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Saqlain Ali

Daily UI 008 - 404 page

Saqlain Ali
Saqlain Ali
Daily UI 008 - 404 page website 404 page daily ui challenge dailyui vector logo minimal art design branding graphic design ux ui
Helloo Dribbblers!
So today I was a bit confused about the colors, I changed many palettes but then came up with this color finally!
Your feedbacks would be much appreciated!

#website #ui #ux #dailyui #dailyuichallenge #dailyui008 #graphic #graphicdesign #dribbble

Saqlain Ali
Saqlain Ali

