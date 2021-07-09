Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elevatype Co

Elizabella Script Font

Elevatype Co

Hi Guys
We are introducing our new font’s product ”Elizabella” from our studio Elevatype Co
Elizabella is modern calligraphy script font that very unique with ”love” accent in the glyph. this font is great for your design project like banner, poster, invitation, etc. I hope all of you like this font
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/elizabella/




