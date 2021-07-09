Luca Perrone

Angelica | Beautician

Luca Perrone
Luca Perrone
  • Save
Angelica | Beautician nude beauty logotype font typography typo minimal mark logodesign design branding brand logo
Download color palette

New logo for an Apulian beauty center!

Check the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117285915/Logofolio-02

Luca Perrone
Luca Perrone

More by Luca Perrone

View profile
    • Like