Didin Afifuddin

Signup Exploration

Didin Afifuddin
Didin Afifuddin
  • Save
Signup Exploration sign up signup mobileapp mobile app design figmadesign figma design figma ux uiux ui
Download color palette

Hi There....
The part of the result of case study that ever made, this is SignUp Page
What do you think?
feel free to hear your feedback
Thankyou all...

Keep in touch with me : d2nafifuddin@gmail.com

Didin Afifuddin
Didin Afifuddin

More by Didin Afifuddin

View profile
    • Like