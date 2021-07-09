Lifestyles for Life Logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
This was personally commissioned from a friend helping this shop revamp their website. This is the first draft logo which has not been used yet. This was made in Affinity Designer. Website: https://www.lifestylesforlife.ca/

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
