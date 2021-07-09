Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aditi

Daily Challenge #018 #Analytics Chart # File manager dashboard

Aditi
Aditi
  • Save
Daily Challenge #018 #Analytics Chart # File manager dashboard ui figma graphic design dailyui uiux design ux
Download color palette

Hey dribblers,
I am learning Ui design and here's a File manager dashboard ( Analytics Chart ).
Hope you all like it 😀
Love to hear your thoughts 😀

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Aditi
Aditi

More by Aditi

View profile
    • Like