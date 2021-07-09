Branding Brand

Perfume Packaging Mockup

Perfume Packaging Mockup cosmetic box liquid glass fragrance deodorant cartoon aroma beauty smell bottle mockup packaging perfume isometric
Features

Smart object layers (simply double click layer, place design, and save)
High resolution 6000x4000 px 300 dpi
Change the color of the Perfume Packaging elements to any color
All objects & shadows isolated

