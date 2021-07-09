Sahil

Reading a Book or Addicted to it

Sahil
Sahil
  • Save
Reading a Book or Addicted to it vector icon branding typography design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Someone said, “A room without books is like a body without a soul”. When you realise that its the truth, then you'll be needing these designs on your T-Shirt.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Sahil
Sahil

More by Sahil

View profile
    • Like