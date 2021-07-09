Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Day 019- Leaderboard

Day 019- Leaderboard
Day 019 of the #dailyui challenge is to design a leaderboard and I designed a mobile interface for a gaming app. This is the leaderboard screen that shows the top tree gamers and their points, then followed by the other top gamers.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
