Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vlad Yaschenkov

Booking form for hairdresser salon

Vlad Yaschenkov
Vlad Yaschenkov
  • Save
Booking form for hairdresser salon app website web ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
I designed Booking form for hairdresser salon. The main frames are going to look like that. I hope you like it. Full project can you find here https://www.behance.net/gallery/123163705/Book-form-for-hairdresser-salon.

Please share your feedback about the design and if you like what you see, please don't forget to press the L and F button on your keyboard.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Vlad Yaschenkov
Vlad Yaschenkov

More by Vlad Yaschenkov

View profile
    • Like