Hi Dribbblers!

I designed Booking form for hairdresser salon. The main frames are going to look like that. I hope you like it. Full project can you find here https://www.behance.net/gallery/123163705/Book-form-for-hairdresser-salon.

Please share your feedback about the design and if you like what you see, please don't forget to press the L and F button on your keyboard.