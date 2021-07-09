Harry Potter Shop ♥

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi! Today I want to share with you this design that I love, I´m completely in love with the result, I´m a potterhead so it makes me happy to design products related to the magical world, if you´re a Potterhead I send you a hug :) and I hope you like it as much as I do.
Let me know what you think about it. Always good to hear feedback! ♥
Hola! Hoy quiero compartir contigo este diseño que me encanta, estoy completamente enamorada del resultado, soy una potterhead asi que me hace feliz diseñar productos relacionados con el mundo mágico, si eres potterhead tambien te envío un abrazo y espero que te guste tanto como a mi.
Déjame saber lo que piensas al respecto. ¡Siempre es bueno escuchar comentarios! ♥