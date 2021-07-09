Make it known with ConvertKit - New homepage for 2021

It was time for a refresh of the ConvertKit homepage to better reflect the current state of our product and our brand.

The launch of this redesign coincides with the beginning of our brand campaign for 2021 titled "Make it known", you can watch the first two brand videos here and here. Whether you make music, design clothes, write books, produce a podcast, coach clients... whatever you make, ConvertKit is the platform for you to market it with and make it known.

I'm proud of all the amazing creators we've been able to feature on the page, and the way our brand content (creator story profiles, Creator Sessions and a film series) is displayed on our homepage. Investing is telling the stories of creators and giving creators a way to learn from the process of their peers is super important to us and this homepage feels like it reflects that well.

This new homepage also features some of the visual brand updates we've been making: like a pastel color palette to use for backgrounds instead of everything being various shades of gray, and the hand drawn touches that add a more creative, less 'techy' feel.

I'd love to know what you think! Check out the full pixels in the second image or right here at convertkit.com.