Sam Bailey - Personal CV/Resume WordPress Theme

Sam Bailey - Personal CV/Resume WordPress Theme
Sam Bailey is a carefully crafted flexible, powerful and high performance CV/Resume WordPress Theme for personal use. We designed it by focusing on functionality and ease of use for both sides: the Visitor and the WordPress Admin.

The theme is packed with lots of pre-designed widgets for Elementor page builder. Gallery, Portfolio, Video, Blog and much more. Sam Bailey is 100% responsive and Retina ready theme, which is very important for web development and our customers.

We made the theme compatible with such premium plugins as Elementor, ACF Pro etc. This plugins will help you to create gorgeous pages and layouts fast and easy without coding.

