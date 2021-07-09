Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jasper Ng

Industrious Golem

Jasper Ng
Jasper Ng
Industrious Golem
I wanted to try my hand in character design and decided to make a blacksmith golem after seeing Forged in Fire. This was made and rendered with MagicaVoxel.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Jasper Ng
Jasper Ng

