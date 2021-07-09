UI/UX Kits

Carbon

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Carbon wordpress ecommerce shop portfolio photography one onepage multipurpose minimalist design minimal corporate agency
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Carbon is a beautiful minimalist theme with eye catching design and super strong framework behind. This All-In-One package includes premium plugins, unlimited customizability, built-in mega menu, full WooCommerce design integration, typographic options with over 800+ Google fonts, robust admin panel with hundreds of options, tons of useful visual page builder elements and ready layouts available with just 1 click!

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like