Carbon is a beautiful minimalist theme with eye catching design and super strong framework behind. This All-In-One package includes premium plugins, unlimited customizability, built-in mega menu, full WooCommerce design integration, typographic options with over 800+ Google fonts, robust admin panel with hundreds of options, tons of useful visual page builder elements and ready layouts available with just 1 click!