013. Social Messaging & Conferences

Daily UI Design Challange #013

Much in the web world is moving towards centralized user access to functions. If an application has many features (which are well structured and technically stable) and solves more problems, there will be more people interested in it.

The current situation in the world has brought new habits such as the constant use of conferences. So the idea behind this sketch is simple, and it solves the problem of online communication in its various forms. The application allows users to correspond, meet in conferences, on streams, listen to podcasts in the form of voice chats, and even gain new knowledge at free masterclasses.

The familiar blue tones resemble a standard messenger and do not overload the visual system. Familiar elements of interaction and control are easy to use and intuitive to the user.

Thank you for attention!

