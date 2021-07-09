Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Game reels for the slot machine "Football Match"

Game reels for the slot machine "Football Match"
The game reels is designed like the lawn of a football field, these are green stripes of different shades.

The gold frame around the reel resembles the cup for which football players fight during the championship. The flags of the different national teams adorn the drum and remind of the number of flags that the fans unfurl in the stands.

The "Spin" button is designed in the form of a medal that the winners of the tournament receive.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/football-match/

#reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #slotreels #reelsart #footballslot #footballthemedslot #soccer #soccerslot #soccerthemedslot #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

